Daily arrest log - June 29

Below are the arrests for June 29. All listed are considered innocent until proven guilty. 

Robert Shea II, 33, was arrested on June 29 at 2:33 p.m. at 3001 S. Webster St. He was charged with three warrants for failure to appear. 

John Lee Williams Jr., 30, was arrested on June 29 at 8:06 p.m. at North Locke Street and East North Street. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor). 

Dayton Erickson, 25, was arrested on June 29 at 3:04 a.m. at 615 N. Washington St. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony). 

Michael Moon, 33, was arrested on June 29 at 3 a.m. at South Purdum Street and West Monroe Street. He was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor). 

Tabatha Smith, 31, was arrested on June 29 at 2:04 a.m. at North Locke Street and West Richmond Street. She was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for petition to revoke. 

