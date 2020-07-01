Daily arrest log - June 29-30

Below are the arrests from June 29 and June 30 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jason Alspaugh, 48, was arrested on June 29 at 9:37 p.m. at 1336 E. Taylor St. He was arrested on warrants for possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Max Arvin, 41, was arrested on June 29 at 9 p.m. at 1225 E. Taylor St. He was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Theresa Bates, 42, was arrested on June 30 at 12:36 a.m. at 1621 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor).

Makaila Clark, 18, was arrested on June 30 at 2:10 a.m. at 615 N. Washington St. She was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Deangelo Easton, 28, was arrested on June 30 at 2:56 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. HE was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Ed Grant, 47, was arrested on June 29 at 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Mulberry and Webster streets. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jeffrey Griner, 61, was arrested on June 29 at 10:58 p.m. at the intersection of Lafountain and North streets. He was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Mark Hinkle, 35, was arrested on June 29 at 7:34 p.m. at 1501 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Richard Jackson, 55, was arrested on June 29 at 5:18 p.m. at the intersection of North and Ohio streets. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Demetrice Lay, 37, was arrested on June 29 at 7:10 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with auto theft (level 6 felony), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), and also arrested on a warrant from Missouri.

Rhiannon Quinn, 34, was arrested on June 29 at 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Park Street. Quinn was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor).

Kharls Rallings, 26, was arrested on June 30 at 2:40 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. He was charged with DWS (class A misdemeanor).

Kenneth Huntsman, 27, was arrested on June 30 at 10:45 p.m. at 100 E. Fischer St. He was arrested on a warrant for fraud.

Basil McCoy, 29, was arrested on June 30 at 2:49 p.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. McCoy was arrested on a warrant for possession of a syringe.

Alicia Meranda, 31, was arrested on June 30 at 8:27 p.m. at 1623 N. Buckeye St. She was arrested on warrants for possession of a legend drug and escape.

Shannon Morgan, 50, was arrested on June 30 at 8:19 p.m. at the intersection of Jay Street and Markland Avenue. Morgan was arrested on a warrant for IOP.

Jeremy Rogers, 35, was arrested on June 30 at 11 p.m. at 2200 E. Lincoln Road. He was arrested for RLE (class A misdemeanor) and warrants for FTA and RLE.