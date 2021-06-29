Daily arrest log - June 28

Below are the arrests for June 28. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Heather Lynch, 47, was arrested on June 28 at 8:43 p.m. at 400 E. Defenbaugh St. She was charged with false identity statement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Zachary Thomas, 26, was arrested on June 28 at 6:21 p.m. at 3433 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Michelle Lawless, 36, was arrested on June 28 at 2:09 a.m. at 1633 W. Broadway St. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Leah Faris, 25, was arrested on June 28 at 3:06 a.m. at South Jay Street and East Markland Avenue. She was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).