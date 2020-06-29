Daily arrest log - June 26 to 28

Below are the arrests from June 26 through June 28 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Avery Bobby, 33, was arrested on June 28 at 5:23 p.m. at 400 S. Apperson Way. Bobby was arrested on warrants for possession of meth and escape.

Dennis Benson, 32, was arrested on June 27 at 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Webster and Richmond streets. He was charged with PI with alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Marshall Bryant, 29, was arrested on June 26 at 7:48 p.m. at 912 S. Market St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Sierra Cavazos, 26, was arrested on June 28 at 7:38 p.m. at 1111 E. Monroe St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and also arrested for warrants for false informing, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, and escape.

John Clark, 50, was arrested on June 28 at 1:49 p.m. at 404 Kentucky St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), and intimidation (class A misdemeanor).

Alyssa Croxford, 26, was arrested on June 27 at 6:38 p.m. at 633 S. Main St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony).

Bradley Davenport, 37, was arrested on June 26 at 3:37 p.m. at 2620 N. Washington St. He was arrested on warrants for battery and auto theft.

John Davenport, 60, was arrested on June 26 at 4:26 p.m. at 2620 N. Washington St. He was arrested on a warrant for FTA.

Crystal Davis, 42, was arrested on June 28 at 6:05 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was arrested for theft (class A misdemeanor) and an escape warrant.

Kory Eitelman, 25, was arrested on June 27 at 3:44 p.m. at 633 S. Main St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of counterfeited substances (class C misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Charles Frisby, 55, was arrested on June 27 at 6:50 p.m. at 1212 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested on a warrant for auto theft.

Arielle Grawey, 36, was arrested on June 28 at 4:45 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Devario Hauser, 28, was arrested on June 27 at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Savoy Street and South Reed Road. Hauser was charged with refusal to identify (class C misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Parrish Jones, 21, was arrested on June 28 at 10:51 p.m. at the intersection of Superior Street and Apperson Way. He was charged with RLE (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Ronnie Lanning, 42, was arrested on June 26 at 9:59 p.m. at 5617 Council Ring Blvd. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), and neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).

Brenda Leap, 56, was arrested on June 28 at 7 p.m. at 300 E. Taylor St. She was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and a warrant for possession of meth.

Shadaun Marks, 24, was arrested on June 28 at 7:07 a.m. at 2006 W. Judson St. Marks was charged with RLE (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of a handgun without a permit (class A misdemeanor), and leaving the scene of an accident (class B misdemeanor).

Shyheim Marsh, 22, was arrested on June 28 at 10:35 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. Marsh was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of a handgun without a permit (class A misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Jessica Newburn, 34, was arrested on June 28 at 4:45 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with two counts of theft (class A misdemeanor).

Donald Nolley, 59, was arrested on June 28 at 9:28 p.m. at 1028 N. Ohio St. He was charged with IOP (class A misdemeanor).

Jonathan Purnell, 29, was arrested on June 28 at 12:13 a.m. at the intersection of Harrison and Webster streets. He was arrested on an FTA warrant.

Kevin Stout, 41, was arrested on June 28 at 11:02 p.m. at 1207 Silver Charm St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Molly Thibeault, 32, was arrested on June 26 at 8:40 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), theft (level 6 felony), and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Damion Vawter, 21, was arrested on June 26 at 3:33 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Gerhart streets. He was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony).

Timothy Vonogden, 25, was arrested on June 27 at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of Alto and Albright streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

April White, 43, was arrested on June 26 at 4:38 p.m. at 2620 N. Washington St. She was arrested on body attachment.