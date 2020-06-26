editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - June 25

Below are the arrests from June 25 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Kierstin L. Church, 19, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Andrew Williams, 25, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. at 606 Southlea Dr. He was arrested on a warrant for robbery.

Trevon Whites, 19, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. at 1500 Conti Lane. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

