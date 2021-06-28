Daily arrest log - June 25 to 27

Below are the arrests for June 25 to 27. All listed are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Lynn Anderson, 40, was arrested on June 27 at 9:27 p.m. at 1126 S. Cooper St. She was charged with a warrant for contempt of court.

James Benham, 40, was arrested on June 26 at 1:34 a.m. at 3001 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Carlos Day, 66, was arrested on June 26 at 9:13 p.m. at South LaFountain Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with a warrant for criminal trespass.

Walter Estep, 59, was arrested on June 25 at 5:53 p.m. at 1800 E. Havens Court. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

James Herron, 49, was arrested on June 26 at 11:28 p.m. at 1404 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony), and possession of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor).

Shana Kannable, 37, was arrested on June 26 at 10 a.m. at Papoose Street and Algonquin Trail. She was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Duane Kelly, 65, was arrested on June 25 at 10:35 p.m. at 1203 N. Berkley Road. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), public intoxication (class B misdemeanor), leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor), operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Nigel Lenoir, 22, was arrested on June 26 at 5:43 a.m. at South Washington Street and East Hoffer Street. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

William Middleton, 50, was arrested on June 26 at 11:31 p.m. at 1414 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Joshua Phillips, 35, was arrested on June 27 at 8:03 p.m. at 1237 S. Calumet St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), confinement (level 6 felony), and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Gary Post, 35, was arrested on June 27 at 3:45 p.m. at 1735 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant from Hendricks County.

Bennie Sparks, 53, was arrested on June 26 at 4:55 p.m. at South Reed Road and East Ohio Street. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), and a warrant for contempt of court.

Harry Young, 60, was arrested on June 26 at 701 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).