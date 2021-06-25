Daily arrest log - June 24

Below are the arrests for June 24. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
David Barnard, 21, was arrested on June 24 at 9:41 p.m. at East Gano Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Delmar Cannon, 47, was arrested on June 24 at 5:06 p.m. at 623 E. Walnut St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Nicholas Johnson, 41, was arrested on June 24 at 11:50 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.
Edwin Likens Jr., 46, was arrested on June 24 at 7:39 p.m. at 1306 S. Union St. He was charged with domestic battery- deadly weapon (level 5 felony) and intimidation (level 5 felony).
Angel Parks, 22, was arrested on June 24 at 10:20 p.m. at 5810 Seneca Trail and was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor).