Daily arrest log - June 24

Below are the arrests from June 24 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jonathan McPeek, 28, was arrested at 5:28 a.m. at 404 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with PI (class B misdemeanor).
Cody Sites, 30, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. at 516 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury (class B misdemeanor) and PI (class B misdemeanor).
Alexander Grell, 32, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. at 931 E. Sycamore Street. Grell was charged with never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor) and DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).
Owen Battles, 20, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and MM162. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Zachariah Birdsong, 44, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore and Berkley streets. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).
Justin Newcom, 26, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. at 3728 S. Reed Road. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).