Daily arrest log - June 23

Below are the arrests from June 23 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jazmin Betancourt, 21, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and theft (level 6 felony).

Autumn Dillman, 36, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. 200 E. Taylor St. She was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Racheal Dooley, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. at 2002 N. Apperson Ave. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).

Alexis Ferguson, 18, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with aggravated battery (level 3 felony).

Brian Jones, 43, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. at 2444 N. Webster St. He was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Ivan Nieto-Rosas, 33, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. at 1528 N. Lindsay St. He was arrested on a warrant for PI.

Jonathan Yeoman, 53, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. at 200 E. Taylor St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).