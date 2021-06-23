You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log - June 22

Below are the arrests for June 22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty. 

Kenneth Bradley, 47, was arrested on June 22 at 8:58 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for dealing with a narcotic drug. 

Desiree Glenn, 26, was arrested on June 22 at 9:33 p.m. at 1000 E. Taylor St. She was charged with public intoxication (class B misdemeanor). 

Noah Brown, 23, was arrested on June 22 at 4:54 a.m. at 2800 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). 

Tana Wilder, 23, was arrested on June 22 at 4:44 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of a schedule V drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

