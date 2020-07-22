editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - June 21

Below are the arrests from July 21 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jonathon Capers, 30, was arrested on July 21 at 1:22 a.m. at East Havens Street and South Ohio Street. He was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child (level 6 felony).

Ralph Edens Junior, 47, was arrested on July 21 at 2:02 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Phillips Street. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession schedule I, II, III, IV and V (class A misdemeanor).

Jesus Cruz, 61, was arrested on July 21 at 12:25 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Calumet Street. He was charged with driving a motor vehicle while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Brian Prince, 29, was arrested on July 21 at 10:15 a.m. at 710 S. Purdum Street. He was charged with warrant/auto theft.

Noran Shelton, 41, was arrested on July 21 at  5:08 p.m. at East Firmin Street. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Brooke Spence, 27, was arrested on July 21 at 5:20 p.m. at East Laguna Street and Harris Road. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Danny Wallace. 60, was arrested on July 21 at 6 p.m. at 1114 E. Mulberry St. He was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (level 6 felony) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

