Daily arrest log - June 21

Below are the arrests for June 21. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kacey Hamilton, 36, was arrested on June 21 at 8:29 p.m. at 3801 S. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Tabitha Hannah, 42, was arrested on June 21 at 11:28 p.m. at South 17th Street and East Markland Avenue. She was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).
Christina Hebel, 24, was arrested on June 21 at 9:20 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Betty Collins, 35, was arrested on June 21 at 3 a.m. at 3829 Alameda Blvd. She was charged with burglary (level 5 felony), possession of stolen property (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).
Ryan Colburn, 38, was arrested on June 21 at 1:52 a.m. at 3912 Alameda Blvd. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), burglary (level 5 felony), possession of stolen property (class A misdemeanor), and HTV (level 6 felony).