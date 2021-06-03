Daily arrest log - June 2

Below are the arrests for June 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Anne Balsbaugh, 25, was arrested on May 2 at 12:29 p.m. at North Main Street and West Sycamore Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Brandi Bradley, 41, was arrested on May 2 at 3:27 a.m. at West Jackson Street and North Lincoln Road. She was charged with possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Andrew Catron, 24, was arrested on May 2 at 10:50 a.m. at 900 Gulf Shore Bend. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).
April Holloman, 34, was arrested on May 2 at 9:36 p.m. at West Carter Street and South Reed Road. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony) and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Mark Seifert, 44, was arrested on May 2 at 9:51 p.m. at South Reed Road and East Carter Street. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Nicholas Shanks, 35, was arrested on May 2 at 5810 Seneca Trail. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).