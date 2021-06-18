Daily arrest log - June 17

Below are the arrests for June 17. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Donald Everman III, 48, was arrested on June 17 at 9:42 a.m. at 2441 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with domestic battery- simple assault (class A misdemeanor) and strangulation (level 6 felony).
Tyler Groleau, 22, was arrested on June 17 at 12:22 p.m. at 804 S. Bell St. He was charged with two counts of criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), four counts of burglary (level 4 felony and level 5 felony), auto theft (level 6 felony), false informing (class B misdemeanor), and a warrant for failure to appear.
Jannett Weir, 44, was arrested on June 17 at 8 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and two warrants from Madison Co.
Ashlie Garcia, 37, was arrested on June 17 at 12:28 a.m. at Alameda Boulevard and Janice Drive. She was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony) and a warrant from Hendricks Co.