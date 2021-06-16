Daily arrest log - June 15

Below are the arrests for June 15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Alex Flemming, 54, was arrested on June 15 at 5 p.m. at 930 S. Main St. and was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).
Blake Groleau, 20, was arrested on June 15 at 2:40 p..m. at 100 S. Union St. and was charged with criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor) and burglary (level 5 felony).
April Sadler, 33, was arrested on June 15 at 7:52 p.m. at 1109 S. Main St. and was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony) and possession of a synthetic drug (class A misdemeanor).
Saraya Shoaf, 30, was arrested on June 15 at 12:30 a.m. at Park Road and South Washington Street and was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Steven Smith, 25, was arrested on June 15 at 12:04 a.m. at 436 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), two counts of possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor), priors for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, and a warrant for escape.