Daily arrest log - June 15

Below are the arrests from June 15 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Phillip Bryant, 55, was arrested at Cooper and Vaile streets on June 15 at 8:23 p.m. for an OWI-prior, a level 6 felony, and warrants for possession of synthetic/lookalike, warrant for OWI-endangerment, and warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Andrew Crane, 40, was arrested at 805 E. Tate St. on June 15 at 4:19 p.m. for residential entry, a level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Shannon Crane, 45, was arrested at 805 E. Tate St. on June 15 at 4:02 p.m. for residential entry, a level 6 felony.
Brenda Leap, 56, was arrested at Bell and Jefferson streets on June 15 at 4:06 p.m. for possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
Annie Martin, 26, was arrested at Jefferson and Morrison streets on June 15 at 4:17 p.m. for possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and public intoxication-alcohol, a class B misdemeanor.