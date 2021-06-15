Daily arrest log - June 14

Below are the arrests for June 14. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jose Herrera, 47, was arrested on June 14 at 4:30 p.m. at South Reed Road and West Boulevard Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Alexis Trent, 26, was arrested on June 14 at 9:35 p.m. at 1022 E. Hoffer St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony), and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Dalton Vincent, 23, was arrested on June 14 at 10:33 p.m. at 800 N. Main St. He was charged with a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Ryan Lindsay, 46, was arrested on June 14 at 1:30 a.m. at 1504 S. Plate St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Evan Price, 29, was arrested on June 14 at 5:25 a.m. at 1300 S. Main St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).
Kyle Ray, 33, was arrested on June 14 at 2:40 a.m. at 400 South and 100 East. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.