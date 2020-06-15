Daily arrest log - June 12 to 14

Below are the arrests from June 12 through June 14 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jessica Chriswell, 34, was arrested on June 13 at 4:45 p.m. at 1401 E. Virginia St. She was arrested on a warrant for DWS.

Anthony Clark Jr., 18, was arrested on June 14 at 2:55 a.m. at 2700 S. Webster St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Amber Dishon, 42, was arrested on June 13 at 4:40 a.m. at 615 N. Washington St. She was charged with DWS (class A misdemeanor).

Latina Machey East, 38, was arrested on June 12 at 11:30 p.m. at 400 S. Apperson Way. She was arrested on a body attachment.

James Harrison II, 49, was arrested on June 14 at 11:03 p.m. at 600 S. Jay St. He was charged with HTV (level 6 felony).

Rodney Killebrew II, 40, was arrested on June 14 at 3:30 p.m. at 1811 N. Jay St. He was arrested on warrants for domestic battery on a pregnant woman and RLE.

Christopher King, 29, was arrested on June 13 at 3:59 p.m. at the intersection of Vaile Street and Apperson Way. He was charged with OWI (class C misdemeanor).

Jeremy King, 41, was arrested on June 13 at 7:37 p.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), and warrants for possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of paraphernalia.

Andrew Martin, 28, was arrested on June 12 at 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of McCann and Tate streets. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Kyle Stipek II, 30, was arrested on June 13 at 4:18 a.m. at the intersection of Hoffer and Webster streets. He was charged with OWI (class C misdemeanor).

Amanda Sullivan, 42, was arrested on June 12 at 6:39 p.m. at 527 E. Mulberry St. She was charged with public nudity (class C misdemeanor).