Daily arrest log - June 11

Below are the arrests from June 11 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brandon Bledsoe, 41, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. at 2902 N. Delphos St. He was arrested on two warrants for invasion of privacy.

Jason Faulkner, 39, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. at 2821 S. Washington St. He was arrested for possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Chemel Jackson, 39, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. at the intersection of Vaile and Murden streets. Jackson was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Danny Magers, 67, was arrested at 5 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor) and theft (class A misdemeanor).

Kenneth Phillips, 31, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 931 and Southway Boulevard. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.

John Sauders, 56, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. at 2939 S. Washington St. He was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor).

Jessie Smith, 30, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. at the intersection of Morgan and Purdum streets. Smith was arrested on a body attachment warrant.

Susan Sunday, 50, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. at 2939 S. Washington St. She was charged with possession of a schedule substance (class A misdemeanor) and PI (class B misdemeanor).