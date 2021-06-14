Daily arrest log - June 11 to 13

Below are the arrests for June 11 to 13. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Lawrence Battreal, 27, was arrested on June 11 at 9 a.m. at 1221 N. Locke St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Paul Behny, 36, was arrested on June 11 at 5:54 p.m. in Peru, Ind. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), theft (class A misdemeanor), and resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony).

Chad Bergin, 35, was arrested on June 12 at 2:48 p.m. at 2023 Saratoga Ave. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Donte Brown, 20, was arrested on June 13 at 4:25 a.m. at 1109 S. Plate St. He was charged with domestic battery- simple assault (class A misdemeanor).

Christopher Clark-Wright, 38, was arrested on June 13 at 8:10 p.m. in Delphi, Ind. He was charged with burglary (level 5 felony) and theft of a vehicle (level 6 felony).

Rebecca Daniel, 35, was arrested on June 13 at 2:23 a.m. at 3059 Vinton Circle. She was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony) and false informing (class B misdemeanor).

Jordan Davis, 25, was arrested on June 12 at 4:06 a.m. at 516 W. Mulberry St. and was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Jamiesha Durr, 24, was arrested on June 13 at 4:19 a.m. at 1109 S. Plate St. She was charged with domestic battery - simple assault (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Joseph Edminster, 26, was arrested on June 11 at 11 p.m. at 714 N. Union St. He was charged with identity deception (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), a warrant for failure to appear, and two warrants for intimidation.

Zachary Hill, 36, was arrested on June 12 at 6:05 p.m. at 1502 N. Wabash St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Franklin Hughes, 46, was arrested on June 13 at 12:46 p.m. at 1621 S. Webster St. He was charged with domestic battery in presence of a child less than 16 (level 6 felony) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Devontize Phillips, 30, was arrested on June 12 at 12:28 a.m. at West Broadway Street and South Delphos Street. He was charged with a warrant for invasion of privacy.

Michael Piatt, 30, was arrested on June 12 at 9:37 p.m. at 1229 N. Courtland St. He was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Kylee Riddle, 29, was arrested on June 11 at 11:15 p.m. at South Washington Street and West Superior Street. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Erica Trutman, 28, was arrested on June 12 at 6:06 p.m. at 1502 N. Wabash St. She was charged with a warrant for violation of probation.