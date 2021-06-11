Daily arrest log - June 10

Below are the arrests for June 10. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Davaughn Jones, 19, was arrested on June 10 at 10:35 p.m. at 421 W. Superior St. He was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor) and domestic battery (level 5 felony).
Mercedes Richey, 19, was arrested on June 10 at 10:35 p.m. at 1901 S. Goyer Road. She was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor) and domestic battery (level 5 felony).
Gregory Ryan II, 44, was arrested on June 10 at 8:56 p.m. at 209 E. Vaile Ave. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe (level 6 felony).
Donte Smoot, 43, was arrested on June 10 at 12:45 a.m. at 2409 Saratoga Ave. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Zyonna Wilson, 21, was arrested on June 10 at 11:40 p.m. at 1301 W. Jefferson St. She was charged with three warrants for petition to revoke.
Melisa Amsbury, 39, was arrested on June 10 at 4:04 a.m. at South Washington Street and West Superior Street. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).