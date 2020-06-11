Daily arrest log - June 10

Below are the arrests from June 10 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
John Bielak, 27, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. at the intersection of Vaile and Ohio streets. He was charged with dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).
William Estep, 43, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Vaile and Diamond streets. He was charged with possession of a lookalike substance (class A misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).
Cheilsea Hart, 22, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. at the intersection of Vaile and Ohio streets. She was charged with possession of syringe (level 6 felony), dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and marijuana cultivation (class B misdemeanor).
Adam Spencer, 33, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. at 220 W. North St. He was arrested on a warrant for DWS.
Michael Thrasher, 61, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. at the intersection of Vaile and Ohio streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).