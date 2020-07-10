Daily arrest log - July 9

Below are the arrests from July 9 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Justin Broadhead, 29, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. at 315 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 4 felony), and leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor).

Cornelus Hardy, 27, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. at 619 S. Main St. He was charged with two counts of battery (class A misdemeanor), and domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Christopher Kelley, 33, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. at 525 E. Sycamore St. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Justin Pavese, 36, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. at 3980 S. Reed Road. He was arrested on a warrant for non-compliance.

Robert Pulley, 57, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. at 1604 S. Plate St. He was arrested on a warrant for criminal recklessness.

Michael Shroeder, 46, arrested at 8:10 p.m. at 525 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Charles Thompson III, 26, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. at 2221 N. Purdum St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).