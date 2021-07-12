Daily arrest log - July 9 to 11

Below are the arrests for July 9 to 11. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Kathryn Neal, 50, was arrested on July 9 at 12:51 a.m. at LaFountain and Havens streets for two counts of OWI, class A misdemeanors.

Kenneth Critchlow, 45, was arrested on July 9 at 6:36 p.m. at 1212 E. Taylor St. for domestic battery, a level 6 felony, and strangulation, a level 6 felony.

Dustin Ray, 35, was arrested on July 9 at 11:18 a.m. at 835 W. State St. for two counts of forgery, level 6 felonies.

Kinsey Riddle, 27, was arrested on July 9 at 4:05 p.m. at South Market Street and East King Street for a warrant/PTR.

Johnathon Thomson, 29, was arrested on July 9 at 10:25 p.m. at 301 W. Markland Ave. for criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor.

Michael Wilson, 43, was arrested on July 9 at 11:25 p.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Phillips Street for warrant/PTR.

Dena Conwell, 40, was arrested on July 10 at 7:49 p.m.at 2136 W. Markland Ave. for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and warrant/PTR.

Jose Grifaldon, 44, was arrested on July 10 at 1:48 a.m.at East Sycamore St. and North Apperson Way for OWI (class C misdemeanor) and OWI (class A misdemeanor).

William Martin, 43, was arrested on July 10 at 1:30 a.m. at 2905 Reed Road for possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Nikolos Movorydis, 33, was arrested on July 10 at 2:10 a.m. at West Park Avenue and McCann Street for reckless driving (class C misdemeanor) and OWI (class A misdemeanor).

Jeremy Biehle, 33, was arrested on July 11 at 5:57 a.m. at 520 Southlea Drive for criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Donna Cope, 35, was arrested on July 11 at 12:57 p.m. at East Southway Boulevard and LaFountain Street for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Timothy Trischman, 44, was arrested on July 11 at 4:39 a.m. at 2401 E. Markland Ave. for possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, V (class A misdemeanor).

Ross Troeger, 32, was arrested on July 11 at 9:48 p.m. at 1620 E. North St. for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of schedule I, II, III, IV, V (class A misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Jabrean Woodard, 23, was arrested on July 11 at 3:52 p.m. at 1010 E. Jefferson St. for warrant/conversion.