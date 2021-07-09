Daily arrest log - July 8

Below are the arrests for July 8. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jerry Casbon Jr., 48, was arrested on July 8 at 11:32 p.m. at East Arnold Street and South Goyer Road. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Abigail Hammel, 23, was arrested on July 8 at 9:37 a.m. at West Sycamore Street and North Apperson Way. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Donald Smith, 38, was arrested on July 8 at 4:30 p.m. at South Reed Road and East Barkdol Street. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Jeffrey Umbarger, 48, was arrested on July 8 at 7:21 p.m. at 512 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), confinement (level 6 felony), and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Jerry McKinney, 32, was arrested on July 8 at 4:58 a.m. at West Monroe Street and North Phillips Street. HE was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and never obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor).

Nichole TImoshuk, 32, was arrested on July 8 at West Monroe Street and North Phillips Street. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Marla Williamson, 25, was arrested on July 8 at 12:30 a.m. at 268 South and 00 East-West. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).