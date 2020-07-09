Daily arrest log - July 8

Below are the arrests from July 8 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Daine Bowman, 35, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. at 613 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on an FTA warrant.
Ronald Luckey Jr., 53, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at 2620 N. Washington St. He was arrested on a warrant for breach of peace.
Sabrina Nix, 52, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. at 1824 N. Jay St. She was arrested on a warrant for aggravated battery.
Darrin Thomas, 51, was arrested at 4 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. he was arrested on a warrant for aggravated battery and voluntary manslaughter.
Brooke Williams, 25, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. at 620 W. Taylor St. She was arrested on warrants for PTR and FTA.
Harry Young, 59, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland St. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).