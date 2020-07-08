Daily arrest log - July 7

Below are the arrests from July 7 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Andrew Calhoun, 44, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. at 1208 E. Also Road. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe (level 6 felony).

Elijah Davis, 23, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. at 907 S. Buckeye St. He was charged with RLE (level 6 felony) and warrants for residential entry and PTR.

Taylor Harrison, 27, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of East Gano Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a PTR warrant.

Ronald Hayes, 40, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. at 321 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with PI.

Patrick Lee, 35, was arrested 8:19 a.m. at 1901 S. Park Road. He was arrested on a warrant from Hamilton County.

Rachel Robertson, 38, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. at 1208 E. Alto Road. She was charged with possession of a syringe or hypodermic needle (level 6 felony).

Anthony Sutton Jr., 37, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. at 1034 S. Leeds St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).