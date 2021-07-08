You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log - July 7

Below are the arrests for July 7. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty. 

Justin Pavese, 37, was arrested on July 7 at 3:37 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant from Marion County. 

Jacob Waldmann, 36, was arrested on July 7 at 7:17 p.m. at South Jay Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine. 

Micahel Whitlow, 46, was arrested on July 7 at 7:49 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant from Whitley County. 

