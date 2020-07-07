Daily arrest log - July 6

Below are the arrests from July 6 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Andrew Clark, 28, was arrested on July 6 at 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of Waugh and Foster streets. He was charged with possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Joshua Ford, 24, was arrested on July 6 at 5:25 p.m. at 100 N. Washington St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Matthew Henley, 35, was arrested on July 6 at 11:31 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Zane Holloman, 30, was arrested on July 6 at 11:41 p.m. at 300 W. Taylor St. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on a warrant from Clinton County.
Makayla Mason, 20, was arrested on July 6 at 2:37 p.m. at the intersection of McCann and Sycamore streets. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).
Matthew Syger, 45, was arrested on July 6 at 5:34 p.m. at the intersection of Calumet Street and East Virginia Avenue. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony) and neglect of a dependent/child (level 6 felony).