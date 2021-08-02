Daily arrest log - July 30-Aug. 1

Below are the arrests for July 30-Aug. 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Amber Blakley, 41, was arrested on July 30 at 3:50 a.m. at 1427 E. Morgan St. for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

John Bronson Jr., 36, was arrested on July 31 at 12:45 a.m. at East Jay Street and Vaile Street for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A Misdemeanor).

Richard Clark, 39, was arrested on July 31 at 3:13 p.m. at 600 W. Taylor St. for invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor) and warrant/ Delaware County.

Bradley Dowden, 25, was arrested Aug. 1 at 12:45 a.m. at North McCann Street and West Broadway Street for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of Marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Clymenia Fiedler, 63, was arrested on July 30 at 2:12 p.m. at 2600 W. Jefferson for warrant/ failure to appear.

Alex Fleming, 54, was arrested on July 31 at 6:05 p.m. at Superior Street and McCann Street for invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Kyrstin Guge, 28, was arrested on July 30 at 1:32 a.m. at North Street and Courtland Avenue for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Jacoby Harris, 29, was arrested on July 31 at 9:22 a.m. at Markland Avenue and Apperson Way for driving with a suspended license (class A misdemeanor).

John Hozey, 54, was arrested on July 31 at 4:38 a.m. at Delphos and Mulberry for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Gordon Jenkins III, 28, was arrested on July 30 at 2:35 p.m. at 514 Devonshire Dr. for warrant/ Howard County.

Jayson Morrison, 46, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 3:24 p.m. at 3980 S. Reed Rd. for false informing (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and warrant/ LaPorte County.

Alfredo Remigio-Becerril, 32, was arrested on July 30 at 1:48 a.m. at Cooper Street and Markland Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Kandice Shadle, 53, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 12:47 a.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. for warrant/ petition to revoke.

Patricia Slaughter, 27, was arrested on July 31 at 3:18 p.m. at 600 W. Taylor St. for warrant/ Cass County.

Chelsey Smith, 30, was arrested on July 31 at 11:53 p.m. at 5307 Flint Way for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Traci White, 20, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 6:23 p.m. at 1135 E. Jefferson St. for driving under the influence (class C misdemeanor).

Brandi Wright, 23, was arrested on Aug. 1 at 11:20 p.m. at 200 S. Washington St. for domestic battery (level 6 felony).