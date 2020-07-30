Daily arrest log - July 29

Below are the arrests for July 29. All are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Brian Isenhower, 44, was arrested on July 29 at 1:01 a.m. on West North Street and North Lindsay Street. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Katherine Beck, 28, was arrested on July 29 at 6:56 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. She was charged with a warrant for possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Ashley Cockrell, 27, was arrested on July 29 at 4:09 p.m. at 1127 S. Purdum St. She was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), two warrant for possession of a syringe, two warrants for maintaining a common nuisance, two warrant for possession of marijuana, two warrants for possession of paraphernalia, two warrants for conversion, a warrant for possession or use of a legend drug, and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Fonston Hizer, 47, was arrested on July 29 at 7:29 p.m. on South Locke Street and East Harrison Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Brittney Malott, 28, was arrested on July 29 at 5:29 p.m. on 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Jordan McCarty, 30, was arrested on July 29 at 8:45 p.m. on West Madison Street and North Morrison Street. She was charged with operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Tyler Tinder, 26, was arrested on July 29 at 5:38 p.m. on 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Matthew Waters, 30, was arrested on July 29 at 10 p.m. on 1527 Home Ave. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor) and operating with while intoxicated-prior (level 6 felony).

James White Jr., 33, was arrested on July 29 at 3:57 p.m. at 730 Westminster Lane. He was charged with a warrant for domestic battery.