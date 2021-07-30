Daily arrest log - July 29

Below are the arrests for July 29. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Maricello Davis, 38, was arrested on July 29 at 3:20 a.m. at Markland Avenue and Jay Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and prior conviction (level 6 felony).
Michael Morgan, 45, was arrested on July 29 at 7:46 p.m. at 3513 for warrant/ failure to appear and warrant/ Hamilton County.
James Russell III, 42, was arrested on July 29 at 1:02 a.m. at Park Road and Washington Street for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).