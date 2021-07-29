Daily arrest log - July 28

Below are the arrests for July 28. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Michael Hodges, 39, was arrested on July 28 at 4:24 a.m. at Apperson Way and Morgan Street for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Richard Love, 51, was arrested on July 28 at 3:30 a.m. at Locke Street and Harrison Street for warrant/ failure to appear.

Beth McVay, 49, was arrested on July 28 at 8:09 p.m. at 208 E. Southway Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance schedule II, III, IV (class A misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Roy Reed, 54, was arrested on July 28 at 5:44 p.m. at 1111 S. Cooper St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Randall Roberts, 61, was arrested on July 28 at 2:40 p.m. at 224 N. Main St. for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Shannon Unger, 46, was arrested on July 28 at 9:00 p.m. at 298 S. US 931 for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Cary Young, 50, was arrested on July 28 at 4:18 a.m. at 1735 E. Markland Ave. for possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony).