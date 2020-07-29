Daily arrest log - July 28

Below are the arrests for July 28. All are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Timothy Bergesen, 28, was arrested on July 28 at 1:18 a.m. on West Jefferson Street and South Ohio Street. He was charged with identity deception (level 6 felony), false informing (class B misdemeanor), a warrant for theft, a warrant for resisting law enforcement, and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Kenneth Bradburn, 38, was arrested on July 28 at 3:56 a.m. on West Markland Avenue. He was charged with a warrant for domestic relations with children from Grant County.

Martha Small, 62, was arrested on July 28 at 12:27 a.m. at 1315 N. Wabash St. She was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Amber Adcock, 39, was arrested on July 28 at 7:21 p.m. on 1017 S. Bell St. She was charged with a warrant for theft.

Joshua Adcock, 41, was arrested on July 28 at 2:18 p.m. on 1017 S. Bell St. He was charged with two warrants for theft and a warrant for fraud.

Samantha Beckley, 39, was arrested on July 28 at 11:21 a.m. on 811 E. Jefferson St. She was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Brian Bright, 39, was arrested on July 28 at 12:51 p.m. on S.R. 931. He was charged with driving with a suspended license (class A misdemeanor).

Tiffany Cox, 34, was arrested on July 28 at 4:35 p.m. on East Vaile Avenue and South Street. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and a warrant for nonsupport of a dependent.

Joel Grainger, 35, was arrested on July 28 at 8:02 p.m. on 1515 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention, and a warrant for possession of a syringe in Miami County.

Dino Halupa, 36, was arrested on July 28 at 9:02 a.m. at 1301 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).

Kimberly Hooper, 32, was arrested on July 28 at 4:09 p.m. at West North Street and North Market Street. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Shannon Morgan, 50, was arrested on July 28 at 5:52 p.m. at 100 S. Reed Road. He was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor).

Lakeith Polk, 31, was arrested on July 28 at 4:35 a.m. at 700 S. Main St. He was charged with refusal to identify (class C misdemeanor).