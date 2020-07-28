Daily arrest log - July 27

Below are the arrests for July 27. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Je Ray Lewis, 23, was arrested on July 27 at 4:25 a.m. on 1304 Styer Ave. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony).

Isaiah Daniel James Hood, 23, was arrested on July 27 at 2:28 a.m. on West North Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and a warrants for public intoxication.

Mackenzie Nicole Stepler, 30, was arrested on July 27 at 12:04 a.m. on 1200 W. Monroe St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

David Edward Turner Junior, 51, was arrested on July 27 at 12:33 a.m. on East Wheeler Street. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), robbery (level 5 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), intimidation (level 5 felony), interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor), invasion of privacy (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Mark Hatt, 30, was arrested on July 27 at 10:57 p.m. on Main Street. He was charged with a warrant for nonsupport of a dependent and a warrant for battery.

Chelsea Nadeau, 30, was arrested on July 27 at 7:01 a.m. on 2808 S. Reed Road. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication on drugs (class B misdemeanor).

Jesse Shelton, 25, was arrested on July 27 at 4:24 p.m. on 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Joel Thayer, 30, was arrested on July 27 at 8:13 p.m. on 1037 S. Reed Road. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Joshua Walters, 21, was arrested on July 27 at 12:01 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), confinement (level 5 felony), a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, and a warrant for driving while suspended.

Shaquane Warwick, 26, was arrested on July 27 at 10:32 p.m. on 720 W. Jackson St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.