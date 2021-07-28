Below are the arrests for July 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jessica Leija, 41, was arrested on July 27 at 4:28 p.m. at North Street and McCann Street for warrant/ possession of Methamphetamine.
Manuel Sisneros, 42, was arrested on July 27 at 3:50 at 3500 S. Lafountain St. for warrant/ failure to appear.
Aaron Woodard, 37, was arrested on July 27 at 2:15 a.m. at 2414 E. Baxter Road for warrant/ petition to revoke.
Daily arrest log - July 27
