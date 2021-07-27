Daily arrest log - July 26

Below are the arrests for July 26. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Deonton Campbell, 42, was arrested on July 26 at 10:30 p.m. at 1215 E. Jefferson St. for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Jacob Earnheart, 33, was arrested On July 26 at 2:45 p.m. at 500 W. Mulberry St. for warrant/ petition to revoke.

Jenna Hughes, 37, was arrested on July 26 at 8:45 p.m. at 316 E. Sycamore St. for domestic battery (level 6 felony) and criminal recklessness (level 6 felony).

Sammy Irwin, 24, was arrested on July 26 at 4:45 at Rainbow Circle and Lafountain Street for dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana (level 6 felony).

Nathan McKinney, 36, was arrested on July 26 at 3:10 a.m. at 5101 Cartwright Dr. for warrant/ failure to appear.

Terron Newbolt, 30, was arrested on July 26 at 2:35 a.m. at 396 S. 00 E.W. for possession of a synthetic drug (class A misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Randall Sherrell, 64, was arrested on July 26 at 11:10 p.m. at 615 N. Washington St. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated--endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Donte Smoot, 21, was arrested on July 26 at 1:30 a.m. at North Apperson Way and Tate Street for three counts of warrant/ failure to appear.