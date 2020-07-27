Daily arrest log - July 24 to 26

Below are the arrests from July 24 to 26 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Cole Lane, 27, was arrested on July 24 at 8:39 a.m. on North Lafountain Street and East Barkdol Street. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Amber Love, 26, was arrested on July 24 at 5:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 and East Ida Drive. She was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Michael Love, 35, was arrested on July 24 at 5:05 p.m. on U.S. 31 and East Ida Drive. He was charged with identity deception (level 6 felony), false informing (class A misdemeanor), false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and warrant for parole violation.

Donnie Leon Swanson, 51, was arrested on July 24 at 12:32 a.m. on North Armstrong Street and West Havens Street. He was charged with driving with a suspended license (class A misdemeanor).

Jennifer L. Allison, 43, was arrested on July 25 at 12:33 a.m. on West Havens Street. and North Armstrong Street. She was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of scheduled substance (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Trevor V. Bontrager, 19, was arrested on July 25 at 2:43 p.m. on 3023 C.R. North. He was charged with a warrant for impersonating a public servant.

Halima Janee Burnett, 19, was arrested on July 25 at 5:45 a.m. on West Broadway Street and Burke Street. She was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Samuel David Carpenter, 36, was arrested on July 25 at 6:25 p.m. on Westminster Drive. He was charged with two warrants for failure to appear.

Steven Lewis Coulbern, 51, was arrested on July 25 at 6:50 p.m. on East Gano Road and IN 931. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a prior for OWI (level 6 felony).

Jeffrey Dale Duke, 31, was arrested on July 25 at 4:30 p.m. on 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with two counts of theft (level 6 felony).

Ronald Hayes, 40, was arrested on July 25 at 2:08 a.m. on 3050 S. Webster St. He was charged with a warrant for conversion.

Scott Allen Parks, 36, was arrested on July 25 at 12:20 a.m. on North Armstrong Street and West Havens Street. He was charged with possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony.)

Shawn R. Richardson, 49, was arrested on July 25 at 3:20 a.m. on West North Street and Ann Street. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Stephanie Shelley, 26, was arrested on July 25 at 1:50 a.m. on West North Street and North Washington Street. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Laurie Marie Smith, 39, was arrested on July 25 at 1:10 p.m. on East Lincoln Road and SR 931. She was charged with possession of marijuana.

Anthony Allen Sutton Junior, 37, was arrested on July 25 at 12:32 a.m. at 2900 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with two warrants for non-compliance.

Cassidy Lyn Taylor, 19, was arrested on July 25 at 3:23 a.m. on West Markland Road and West Park Avenue. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Rodger A. Wisehart, 40, was arrested on July 25 at 10 a.m. at 1417 W. Taylor St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.

Tracey Leigh Gabbert, 40, was arrested on July 26 at 7:22 a.m. on South Berkley Road. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor)

Edward Howard McDowell, 43, was arrested on July 26 at 2:28 a.m. on West North Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), marijuana cultivation (class B misdemeanor), OWI endangerment (class A misdemeanor), and two warrants for body attachment.