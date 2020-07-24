Daily arrest log - July 23

Below are the arrests from July 23 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Samuel Caudill, 68, was arrested on July 23 at 1:45 a.m. at 2020 S. Washington St. He was charged with warrant/domestic battery.

Vashti Dillon, 42, was arrested on July 23 at 12:21 a.m. at South Webster Street and Elk Drive. He was charged with a warrant from Tipton County.

Gregory Ryan, 43, was arrested on July 23 at 4:30 a.m. at 930 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs (class B misdemeanor).

Ray Beets, 34, was arrested on July 23 at 8:52 p.m. at West Sycamore Street and South Faulkner Street. He was charged with invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).

Jaquale Eddington, 24, was arrested on July 23 at 5:43 p.m. at 2920 Sharon Drive. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Kassidy Harris, 21, was arrested on July 23 at 5:48 p.m. at 2920 Sharon Drive. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

James Howard, 38, was arrested on July 23 at 4:20 p.m. at 508 E. Southway Blvd. He was charged with warrant/PTR.

Basil Mccoy, 30, was arrested on July 23 at 6:14 p.m. at 268 S. 00 E.W. He was charged with possession of legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), theft (class A misdemeanor), and possession schedule I, II, III, IV and V (class A misdemeanor).

Jason Smith, 47, was arrested on July 23 at 921 S. Bell St. He was charged with a warrant/child molesting.