Daily arrest log - July 23 - 25

Below are the arrests for July 23-25. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Chauncey Ali, 52, was arrested on July 23 at 6:59 a.m. at 1126 N. Morrison St. for forgery (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class a misdemeanor), dealing cocaine (level 2 felony), possession of cocaine (level 4 felony), possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, V drug (class A misdemeanor) and warrant/ Lake County.

Larry Batt, 20, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. at North Main Street and Walnut Street for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Da'Shawn Brown, 21, was arrested on July 23 at 11:45 p.m. at North Apperson Way and East Elm Street for possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and possession of a machine gun without a license (level 5 felony).

Marshon Burch, 18, was arrested on July 23 at 11:31 p.m. at North Apperson Way and East Elm Street for possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor) and possession of a machine gun without a license (level 5 felony).

Kinley Butler, 21, was arrested on July 23 at 12:33 a.m. at Jefferson Street and Witherspoon Drive for warrant/ Tipton County.

Jamaine Cannon, Jr., 42, was arrested on July 24 at 1:30 a.m at 2966 Heritage Dr. for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Darlene Carman, 55, was arrested on July 23 at 11:28 p.m. at 3020 Crooked Stick Dr. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Lindsay Carpenter, 36, was arrested on July 25 at 12:51 a.m. at 1916 E. Broadway Street and North Apperson Way for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Ashley Chandler, 29, was arrested on July 23 at 1:15 a.m. at 2008 S. Goyer Road Apt. 15 for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Joseph Childs, 47, was arrested on July 25 at 4:18 a.m. at 615 N. Washington St. for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Anthony Clark, 46, was arrested on July 24 at 11:50 p.m. at North Purdum Street and Madison Street for warrant/ petition to revoke.

Jose Grifaldo, 44, was arrested on July 23 at 2:07 a.m. at 1702 E. Vaile Ave. for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Donald Helton Jr., 62, was arrested on July 23 at 3:11 a.m. at King Street and Buckeye Street for possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Caleb Huffer, 26, was arrested on July 23 at 2:45 p.m. at 2501 N. Apperson Way for warrant/ identify deception.

Tyson King, 35, was arrested on July 23 at 12:00 p.m. at 319 1/2 W Markland for warrant/ petition to revoke.

Keegan Nussbaum, 22, was arrested on July 23 at 8:00 p.m. at Council Ring Boulevard and Council Court for leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Brooke Sims, 28, was arrested on July 25 at 1:45 a.m. at 5404 Arrowhead Blvd. for possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Michael Valdez 31, was arrested on July 25 at 1:25 p.m. at 5404 Arrowhead Blvd. for invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).

Dalton Vincent, 23, was arrested on July 23 at 4:47 a.m. at 604 Elk Dr. for residential entry (level 6 felony) and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Kyle Wetzel, 27, was arrested on July 24 at 4:25 p.m. at 804 W. Park Ave. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Jason Whitaker, 45, was arrested on July 23 at 1:03 a.m. at Markland Street and Diamond Street for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior conviction (level 6 felony).

Darrell Williams, 42, was arrested on July 23 at 12:01 p.m. at 319 1/2 W. Markland for warrant/ FTA.