Daily arrest log - July 22

Below are the arrests from July 22 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rhyan Ballard, 19, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. at 601 N. Locke St. He was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Katherine Beck, 28, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. at 601 N. Locke St. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jessica Deaton, 32, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. at 2136 W. Markland Ave. She was arrested on a warrant from Tippecanoe County.

Christopher Henderson, 33, was arrested at 6 p.m. at 2400 W. Sycamore St. He was arrested on a PTR warrant.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Robert Hernly, 30, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. at 601 N. Locke St. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on a PTR warrant.

Henry Kaiser, 45, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. at 2620 N. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a warrant from Miami County.

John Moore, 54, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. at 601 N. Locke St. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle (level 6 felony) and possession of scheduled substance (class A misdemeanor).

Basil McCoy, 30, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. McCoy was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Jacob Spence, 26, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. at the intersection of East Monroe and North Purdum streets. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Nichole Timoschuk, 31, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. at 601 N. Locke St. She was arrested on a conversion warrant.