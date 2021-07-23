Daily arrest log - July 22

Below are the arrests for July 22. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Kevin Breedlove, 56, was arrested on July 22 at 3:40 a.m. at 913 W. State St. for domestic battery (level 5 felony).

Tylor Leyk, 21, was arrested on July 22 at 2:51 p.m. at 1495 N. Webster St. for manufacture/ dealing methamphetamine (level 4 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a controlled substance schedule II, III, IV (class A misdemeanor).

Derrick Long, 41, was arrested on July 22 at 3:3:25 p.m. at 1500 S. Main St. for possession of cocaine or a narcotic (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

David Moore, 44, was arrested on July 22 at 5:00 p.m. at 2097 W. Alto Road for warrant/ Clinton County.

Jon Nutt, 59, was arrested on July 22 at 9:15 a.m. at 101 N. Union St. for public indecency-indecent exposure (class A misdemeanor).

Steven Smith, 42, was arrested on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. at Washington Street and South Monroe Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Ricky Winninger, 32, was arrested on July 22 at 11:25 a.m. at 915 N. Washington St. for criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.