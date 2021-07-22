Daily arrest log - July 21

Below are the arrests for July 21. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Max Arvin, 42, was arrested on July 21 at 1:27 a.m. at 522 Essex Dr. on two counts of warrant/ failure to appear.

Spencer Brandt, 35, was arrested on July 21 at 4:27 a.m. at Park Road and Center Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Michael Dewey, 45, was arrested on July 21 at 2:17 p.m. at Monroe Street and Washington Street for two counts of warrant/ Wabash County.

Jodie Hicks, 25, was arrested on July 21 at 4:18 p.m. at 1495 N. Webster St. Apt. 807 for residential entry (level 6 felony).

Peyton Lewis, 20, was arrested on July 21 at 5:13 a.m. at 1819 N. Leeds St. for alcoholic beverage-minor possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

Matthew Meck, 29, was arrested on July 21 at 3:09 a.m. at 518 Essex Dr. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Angelica Pyle, 19, was arrested on July 21 at 5:18 a.m. at 1819 N. Leeds St. for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance schedule II, III, IV (class A misdemeanor) and alcoholic beverage-minor possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

Michael Read, 46, was arrested on July 21 at 3:31 p.m. at 3660 N. Reed Road for warrant/ petition to revoke.

Cedric Tyler, 33, was arrested on July 21 at 11:40 p.m. at 1237 E. Taylor St. for warrant/ failure to appear.

Joseph Ulerick, 33, was arrested on July 21 at 3:15 a.m. at Ohio Street and Elizabeth Street for warrant/Cass County.

Courtney Wilson, 40, was arrested on July 21 at 3:44 a.m. at 100 E. Center Road for possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).