Daily arrest log - July 20

Below are the arrests for July 20. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Craig Brown, 26, was arrested on July 20 at 4:17 a.m. at 1615 N. Jay Street for possession of stolen property (level 6 felony) and possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).
Adam Day, 32, was arrested on July 20 at 2:21 p.m. at Smith Road and Webster Street for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Katelin Dupree, 23, was arrested on July 20 at 1:50 p.m. at Sycamore Street and Philips Street for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), false informing/ false reporting (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and warrant/ petition to revoke.
Tori Kemble, 24, was arrested on July 20 at 1:52 at 613 S. Locke St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old (level 6 felony), domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony), and residential entry (level 6 felony).