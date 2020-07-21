Daily arrest log - July 20

Below are the arrests from July 20 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Beyelia, 25, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. at 3754 S. Reed Road. He was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony).
Ned Hall, 47, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of East Gano and North Jay streets. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).
David Langston, 22, was arrested at 2 p.m. at 800 S. Plate St. He was charged with RLE (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), leaving the scene of a crash-property damage (class B misdemeanor), OWI (class C misdemeanor), and OWI (class A misdemeanor).
Terry Rhinebarger, 54, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. at 1201 S. 17th St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Randy Stevens, 41, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of W. North and N. Morrison streets. He was arrested on three FTA warrants.
Meranda White, 42, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. at 823 E. Harrison St. She was charged with battery (level 6 felony).