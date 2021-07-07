Daily arrest log - July 2 to 6

Below are the arrests for July 2 to 6. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sean Bishop, 37, was arrested on July 5 at 3:33 a.m. at South Dixon Road and West Defenbaugh Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Trent Brown, 35, was arrested on July 2 at 3:28 p.m. at 5406 Council Ring Blvd. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony).

Amy Clark, 46, was arrested on June 2 at 5:18 p.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Road. She was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Anthony Edwards Jr., 37, was arrested on July 5 at 650 N. Dixon Road. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and intimidation (level 6 felony).

Steven Ewing, 40, was arrested on July 5 at 11:41 p.m. at 3000 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and intimidation (class A misdemeanor).

Gary Fording, 56, was arrested on July 4 at 5:27 a.m. at West Monroe Street and North Webster Street. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

James Gilsinger, 58, was arrested on July 3 at 7:40 p.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Daniel Griggs, 47, was arrested on July 3 at 2:35 a.m. at South Webster Street and West Kirk Street. He was charged with a warrant from Butler County, Ohio.

Gavin Herrera, 22, was arrested on July 3 at 12:40 a.m. at 4200 S. Park Road. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Anthony Johnson, 24, was arrested on July 4 at 5:08 a.m. at 1027 S. Buckeye St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Stacie Landes, 48, was arrested on July 5 at 11:38 p.m. at 605 S. Bell St. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Bruce Liggin Jr., 29, was arrested on July 4 at 1:02 a.m. at West Taylor Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Khalil McGee, 54, was arrested on July 4 at 6:20 p.m. at 800 S. Plate St. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Adam Nelson, 52, was arrested on July 2 at 4:55 p.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Road. He was charged with two warrants for probation violation and a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Pavese, 36, was arrested on July 2 at 5:15 p.m. at East Tate Street and North Jay Street. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Austin Peters, 28, was arrested on July 34 at 1:20 p.m. at Mayfair Drive and U.S. 31. He was charged with a warrant for battery.

Raheem Polk, 25, was arrested on July 5 at 5:50 a.m. at North McCann Street and West Madison Street. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Emmilynn Rinehart, 19, was arrested on July 3 at 2:40 p.m. at 514 S. Wabash St. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), simple assault (class B misdemeanor), and strangulation (level 6 felony).

Clarence Sample Jr., 22, was arrested on July 5 at 2:39 a.m. at 2147 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Natalie Sutherland, 24, was arrested on July 2 at 3:49 p.m. at 5406 Council Ring Blvd. She was charged with assisting a criminal (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

William Swan, 23, was arrested on July 4 at 6:18 a.m. at 493 Amberwood Circle. He was charged with intimidation (level 6 felony) and public intoxication by alcohol.

Carlos Day, 66, was arrested on July 6 at 8:36 a.m. at 2940 S. Washington St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Stephen Goshern, 47, was arrested on July 6 at 12:40 a.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Davion Kane, 26, was arrested on July 6 at 1220 E. Alto Road. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Keyira Roper, 28, was arrested on July 6 at 7:35 p.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Shana Turner, 27, was arrested on July 6 at 10:29 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with possession of syringe (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony). She was arrested again at 3:52 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. She was charged with a warrant for identity deception and a warrant for escape.