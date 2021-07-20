Daily arrest log - July 19

Below are the arrests for July 19. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Randy Barrett, 48, was arrested on July 19 at 8:35 p.m. at Union Street and Mulberry Street for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), warrant/ failure to register as a sex offender or violent offender, warrant/non-compliance, warrant/ petition to revoke, and warrant/ failure to appear.

Derik Brannum, 43, was arrested on July 19 at 11:31 p.m. at Lordeman for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of stolen property (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a serious felon (level 4 felony), manufacture/ dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), dealing marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

William Estep, 45, was arrested on July 19 at 12:45 a.m. at King Street and Market Street for warrant/battery against a public safety official.

Crystal Piatt, 26, was arrested on July 19 at 4:52 p.m. at Washington Street and Sycamore Street for two counts of warrant/ non-compliance.

Mikel Ringley, 30, was arrested on July 19 at 6:55 p.m. at 1509 Kirk Row for warrant/ residential entry.

Kristina Russell, 41, was arrested on July 19 at 1:02 p.m. at 1131 S. Bell St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Cody Schmitt, 29, was arrested on July 19 at 10:45 p.m. at Jay Street and Markland Avenue for possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and warrant/ Grant County.

Marc Swygert, 35, was arrested on July 19 at 12:49 a.m. at Markland Avenue and Dixon Road for a habitual traffic offender (level 6 felony).