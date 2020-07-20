Daily arrest log - July 17 to 19

Below are the arrests from July 17 through July 19 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jared Allen, 34, was arrested on July 18 at 12:31 a.m. at 2921 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with RLE (level 6 felony) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Ricardo Anderson, 47, was arrested on July 19 at 5:20 a.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony).

Derek Arnold, 30, was arrested on July 17 at 10:29 p.m. at 1000 E. Center Road. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Katileigh Berry, 34, was arrested on July 18 at 9:40 a.m. at 803 N. Leeds St. She was charged with warrant/theft.

Heidi Bradley, 24, was arrested on July 19 at 10 a.m. at 631 S. Reed Road. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Izaiah Bugher, 19, was arrested on July 17 at 6:16 p.m. at 1913 W. Havens St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Jonathon Capers, 30, was arrested on July 17 at 2:56 p.m. at 944 E. Dixon St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

William Cleland, 30, was arrested on July 19 3:20 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).

Jesus Cruz, 61, was arrested on July 18 at 8:15 a.m. on Lincoln and SR 931. He was charged with driving a motor vehicle while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Lora Delon, 45, was arrested on July 17 at 10:52 a.m. at East Carter Street and South Ohio Street. She was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

William Epperly, 63, was arrested on July 19 at 1:59 p.m. at 1321 N. Wabash Ave. He was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Blake Forker, 20, was arrested on July 18 at 1 a.m. at North Main Street and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with public intoxication by alchohol (class B misdemeanor).

Blake Johnson, 27, was arrested on July 17 at 2:32 p.m. at 1317 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with warrant/criminal mischief BS warrant/criminal trespassing.

Rodney Killebrew II, 40, was arrested on July 17 at 3:59 p.m. at 1811 N. Jay St. He was charged with warrant/FTA.

Matthew Mcintosh, 34, was arrested on July 18 at 9:50 p.m. at North Delphos Street and East Taylor Street. He was charged with manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine/narcotic drugs (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Gage Powell, 27, was arrested on July 18 at 12:27 a.m. at Washington and Sycamore streets. He was charged with driving a motor vehicle while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Amber Prince, 28, was arrested on July 18 at 12:38 p.m. at 710 S. Purdum St. She was charged with warrant/possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).

Dustin Rutherford, 26, was arrested on July 18 at 11:32 p.m. at South Union Street and East King Street. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), two counts of resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor), warrant/domestic battery, and warrant/false informing.

Travis Sherbino, 26, was arrested on July 19 at 12:23 a.m. at South Plate Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with operating a mot vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Jason Smith, 41, was arrested on July 18 at 4:17 a.m. on South Elizabeth Street and East Foster Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and warrant/no charge applicable.

Edward Steele, 47, was arrested on July 19 at 7:36 p.m. at 311 N. Western Ave. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), and intimidation (class A misdemeanor).

Steven Toliver, 35, was arrested on July 19 at 4:05 a.m. at 1030 N. Purdum St. He was charged with warrant/intimidation.

Ralph Woodard, 33, was arrested on July 17 at 4:19 a.m. at 944 E. Dixon Road. He was charged with warrant/PTR, warrant/FTA, and warrant/domestic battery.

Stephanie Bockman, 31, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. at 1800 S. Indiana Ave. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Maddison Copenhaver, 18, was arrested on July 17 at 3:02 a.m. at South Apperson Way and East Sycamore Street. She was charged with underage possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

Wesley Dean, 23, was arrested on July 17 at 1:29 a.m. at Norht Dixon Road and West Judson Road. He was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Andrew Jarrell, 18, was arrested on July 17 at 7:02 p.m. at Center and Park roads. He was charged with underage possession of alcohol. (class C misdemeanor).

Joann Smith, 20, was arrested on July 17 at 1:23 a.m. at 1220 E. Alto Road. He was charged with underage possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).