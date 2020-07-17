Daily arrest log - July 16

Below are the arrests from July 16 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Alyssa Beatty, 31, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of South Apperson Way and East Harrison Street. She was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Philip Cooper, 38, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. at the intersection of South Apperson Way and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with PI by alcohol (class b misdemeanor).
Jason Graves, 45, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. at the intersection of North Delphos and East Taylor streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Devon Nice, 26, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested on a PTR warrant.
Duwayne Richardson Jr., 37, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. at 322 N. Main St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and PI by drugs (class B misdemeanor).