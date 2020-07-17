editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - July 16

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests from July 16 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Alyssa Beatty, 31, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of South Apperson Way and East Harrison Street. She was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Philip Cooper, 38, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. at the intersection of South Apperson Way and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with PI by alcohol (class b misdemeanor).

Jason Graves, 45, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. at the intersection of North Delphos and East Taylor streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Devon Nice, 26, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested on a PTR warrant.

Duwayne Richardson Jr., 37, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. at 322 N. Main St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and PI by drugs (class B misdemeanor).

Tags