Daily arrest log - July 16 to 18

Below are the arrests for July 16 to 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Paul Binns, 58, was arrested on July 16 at 9:56 p.m. at 2800 Fenley St. for operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or more (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Wesley Birden, 24, was arrested on July 18 at 11:41 p.m. at 2151 E. Lincoln Road for warrant/Marion County.

Rhett Cannon, 29, was arrested July 18 at 5:40 a.m. at 723 E. Broadway St. for warrant/domestic battery, criminal mischief.

William Daily Jr, 43, was arrested July 16 at 11:48 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. for warrant/St. Joseph County.

Jerry Glenn III, 34, was arrested on July 18 at 5:06 p.m. at 1800 N. Wabash for deception-legend drug (level 6 felony), manufacture/ dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony).

Myah Galloway, 30, was arrested on July 17 at 3:29 p.m. at 3021 S. Terrace Drive. for warrant/ residential entry.

Linda Hanmmac, 34, was arrested on July 17 at 10:46 p.m. at 1503 N. Davis Road for criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

William Hunter, 43, was arrested July 16 at 2:38 p.m. at Buckeye Street and Taylor Street for possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Martin Landrum, 28, was arrested on July 17 at 1:10 p.m. Locke Street and Virginia Avenue for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Britney McCool, 33, was arrested on July 16 at 12:29 a.m. at 100 E. Center Road for criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Timothy Vonogden, 26, was arrested July 16 at 4:26 a.m. at 2135 N. Washington St. for domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Amy Sisco, 31, was arrested July 16 at 5:14 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. for possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), theft-shoplifting (level 6 felony), and controlled substance-possession schedule II, II, Iv (class A misdemeanor).

Paige Turley, 30, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. at 1524 E. Markland Ave. for neglect of a dependant (level 6 felony) and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).